Taiwan election: DPP primary debate between Tsai and Lai happening Saturday, June 8

Debate hosted by CTV network to take place 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/08 11:07
Willaim Lai (R) and Tsai Ing-wen (L)

Willaim Lai (R) and Tsai Ing-wen (L) (By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential primary candidates, incumbent Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and former premier William Lai (賴清德) will hold a public dialogue on Saturday afternoon (June 8).

During the speaking event, both candidates will outline their campaign platforms and offers voters reasons that they should represent the DPP as the party prepares to hold its primary elections polls over the coming week (June 10-14).

The debate will be hosted by CTS TV network and is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each candidate will be given 10 minutes to discuss their accomplishments and campaign platforms, before a question and answer session.

Questions will be provided be representatives from three Taiwanese media organizations: Liberty Times News, Business Today Magazine, and Citizen’s Front Taiwan.

Each candidate will be given four minutes to respond to each questions that is asked. Each candidate will then be allowed eight minutes to provide their concluding remarks. Each candidate is also expected to host a short press conference following the debate, reports SETN.
DPP primary
Tsai Ing-wen
William Lai
2020 election
debate

