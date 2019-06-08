  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/08 09:38
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 1 .800
Indiana 3 1 .750 ½
Washington 3 1 .750 ½
Chicago 1 2 .333 2
Atlanta 1 3 .250
New York 0 4 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800
Seattle 3 2 .600 1
Las Vegas 2 2 .500
Los Angeles 2 2 .500
Phoenix 1 2 .333 2
Dallas 0 3 .000 3

___

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 77

Las Vegas 92, Atlanta 69

Minnesota 58, Phoenix 56

Friday's Games

Washington 94, New York 85

Indiana 79, Dallas 64

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.<