BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/08 09:09
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 1 .800
Indiana 3 1 .750 ½
Washington 2 1 .667 1
Chicago 1 2 .333 2
Atlanta 1 3 .250
New York 0 3 .000 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 4 1 .800
Seattle 3 2 .600 1
Las Vegas 2 2 .500
Los Angeles 2 2 .500
Phoenix 1 2 .333 2
Dallas 0 3 .000 3

___

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 77

Las Vegas 92, Atlanta 69

Minnesota 58, Phoenix 56

Friday's Games

Indiana 79, Dallas 64

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.<