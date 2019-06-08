BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Indiana
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Atlanta
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|New York
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Seattle
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Dallas
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
|Thursday's Games
Connecticut 89, Los Angeles 77
Las Vegas 92, Atlanta 69
Minnesota 58, Phoenix 56
|Friday's Games
Indiana 79, Dallas 64
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 6 p.m.<