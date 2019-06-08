TORSHAVN, Faeroe Islands (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation says Sergio Ramos has become the player with most wins with a national team after Spain defeated the Faeroe Islands 4-1 in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship on Friday.

Ramos contributed with a sixth-minute goal in what was his 122nd win with "La Roja," surpassing former teammate Iker Casillas in the all-time international list.

It was Ramos' 19th goal in 164 appearances with the national team since his debut in 2005.

Jesus Navas added to the lead in the 19th before Klaemint Olsen pulled the hosts closer in the 30th. But Spain got on the board again with an own goal by goalkeeper Teitur Gestsson in the 34th, and Jose Luis Gaya closed the scoring in the 71st.

The victory left Spain in the lead of Group F with nine points, two more than Sweden after three matches.

Spain had assistant coach Robert Moreno on the bench again as Luis Enrique remains working remotely because of undisclosed personal reasons.

