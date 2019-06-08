  1. Home
Michael B. Jordan presents Central Park 5 with courage award

By KATIE CAMPIONE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/08 06:20
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael B. Jordan says the wrongfully convicted men known as the Central Park Five have shown true courage.

Jordan praised the men — Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise — during a luncheon Friday honoring "When They See Us," a new Netflix series about their ordeal. He said he admired how the men never wavered about their innocence.

Salaam cried as he accepted an award from the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California on behalf of series creator Ava DuVernay. Jordan hugged Salaam and told attendees, "That's courage."

The five men were exonerated in 2002 after being charged with the 1989 rape of a white woman in New York's Central Park. They received a standing ovation while accepting the ACLU chapter's inaugural Roger Baldwin Courage Award.