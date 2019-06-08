France players celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between France and South Korea at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Fri
PARIS (AP) — France began the Women's World Cup the way it ended last year's men's tournament: with an emphatic victory.
Wendie Renard, a 6-foot-2 the tallest player in the tournament, scored a pair of headers off corner kicks, and Les Bleus overwhelmed South Korea 4-0 Friday night in a gala World Cup opener.
Eugenie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry also scored on a cool, windy night at Parc des Princes, the home of Paris Saint-Germain. French pop star Jain provided the pre-game entertainment for the sellout crowd of 45,261 fans.
France is vying to become the first nation to hold both the men's and women's World Cup titles at the same time.
