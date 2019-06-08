BC-SOC--WWCup-France-South Korea Sums

|France-South Korea Sums
|By The Associated Press
|South Korea
|0
|0—0
|France
|3
|1—4
First half_1, France, Eugenie Le Sommer, 9th minute; 2, France, Wendie Renard, 35th; 3, France, Wendie Renard, 45th.
Second half_4, France, Amandine Henry, 85th.
Shots_France 14, South Korea 3.
Shots On Goal_France 8, South Korea 1.
Offsides_France 2, South Korea 0.
Fouls Committed_France 11, South Korea 10.
Corner Kicks_France 13, South Korea 1.
Referee_Claudia Umpierrez Rodriguez, Uruguay. Assistant Referees_Luciana Mascarana, Uruguay; Monica Amboya, Ecuador; Mauro Vigliano, Argentina. 4th Official_Melissa Borjas, Honduras.
A_45,261.
|Lineups
France: Sarah Bouhaddi, Solene Durand, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin; Julie Debever, Sakina Karchaoui, Amel Majri (Eve Perisset, 74th), Griedge Mbock Bathy, Eve Perisset, Wendie Renard, Marion Torrent, Aissatou Tounkara; Charlotte Bilbault, Elise Bussaglia, Maeva Clemaron, Grace Geyoro, Amandine Henry, Gaetane Thiney (Grace Geyoro, 86th); Viviane Asseyi, Delphine Cascarino (Valerie Gauvin, 70th), Kadidiatou Diani, Valerie Gauvin, Emelyne Laurent, Eugenie Le Sommer.
South Korea: Jung Boram, Kang Gaae, Kim Minjung; Hwang Boram, Shin Damyeong, Kim Doyeon, Lee Eunmi, Kim Hyeri, Jang Selgi, Lim Seonjoo, Jeong Yeonga; Kang Chaerim, Lee Mina, Moon Mira, Lee Sodam, Cho Sohyun, Lee Youngju (Lee Mina, 69th), Kang Yumi (Kang Chaerim, 52nd); Lee Geummin, Son Hwayeon, Yeo Minji, Jung Seolbin (Yeo Minji, 86th), Ji Soyun.