BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/08 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 264.90 265.80 260.65 263.05 Down 2.35
Jul 264.65 266.10 259.95 262.75 Down 2.30
Aug 265.05 265.25 260.45 262.95 Down 2.20
Sep 264.65 266.05 259.95 262.85 Down 2.15
Oct 263.30 263.40 262.20 263.25 Down 2.15
Nov 262.40 263.25 262.40 263.25 Down 2.35
Dec 265.95 266.50 260.65 263.10 Down 2.35
Jan 263.40 263.55 263.40 263.55 Down 2.35
Feb 262.95 263.90 262.95 263.90 Down 2.35
Mar 267.00 267.00 261.35 263.60 Down 2.35
Apr 264.05 Down 2.35
May 264.55 264.55 264.10 264.25 Down 2.35
Jun 264.75 Down 2.35
Jul 265.00 Down 2.45
Aug 265.55 Down 2.45
Sep 265.85 Down 2.45
Oct 266.45 Down 2.45
Nov 266.85 Down 2.45
Dec 268.00 268.00 266.85 266.85 Down 2.50
Jan 267.35 Down 2.50
Feb 267.60 Down 2.50
Mar 268.85 268.85 267.65 267.65 Down 2.55
Apr 267.70 Down 2.55
May 267.90 Down 2.55
Jul 268.30 Down 2.55
Sep 268.65 Down 2.55
Dec 269.05 Down 2.55
Mar 269.35 Down 2.55
May 269.40 Down 2.55
Jul 269.45 Down 2.55
Sep 269.50 Down 2.55
Dec 269.55 Down 2.55
Mar 269.60 Down 2.55
May 269.65 Down 2.55
Jul 269.70 Down 2.55
Sep 269.75 Down 2.55
Dec 269.80 Down 2.55
Mar 269.85 Down 2.55
May 269.90 Down 2.55