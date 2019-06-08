New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|264.90
|265.80
|260.65
|263.05 Down 2.35
|Jul
|264.65
|266.10
|259.95
|262.75 Down 2.30
|Aug
|265.05
|265.25
|260.45
|262.95 Down 2.20
|Sep
|264.65
|266.05
|259.95
|262.85 Down 2.15
|Oct
|263.30
|263.40
|262.20
|263.25 Down 2.15
|Nov
|262.40
|263.25
|262.40
|263.25 Down 2.35
|Dec
|265.95
|266.50
|260.65
|263.10 Down 2.35
|Jan
|263.40
|263.55
|263.40
|263.55 Down 2.35
|Feb
|262.95
|263.90
|262.95
|263.90 Down 2.35
|Mar
|267.00
|267.00
|261.35
|263.60 Down 2.35
|Apr
|264.05 Down 2.35
|May
|264.55
|264.55
|264.10
|264.25 Down 2.35
|Jun
|264.75 Down 2.35
|Jul
|265.00 Down 2.45
|Aug
|265.55 Down 2.45
|Sep
|265.85 Down 2.45
|Oct
|266.45 Down 2.45
|Nov
|266.85 Down 2.45
|Dec
|268.00
|268.00
|266.85
|266.85 Down 2.50
|Jan
|267.35 Down 2.50
|Feb
|267.60 Down 2.50
|Mar
|268.85
|268.85
|267.65
|267.65 Down 2.55
|Apr
|267.70 Down 2.55
|May
|267.90 Down 2.55
|Jul
|268.30 Down 2.55
|Sep
|268.65 Down 2.55
|Dec
|269.05 Down 2.55
|Mar
|269.35 Down 2.55
|May
|269.40 Down 2.55
|Jul
|269.45 Down 2.55
|Sep
|269.50 Down 2.55
|Dec
|269.55 Down 2.55
|Mar
|269.60 Down 2.55
|May
|269.65 Down 2.55
|Jul
|269.70 Down 2.55
|Sep
|269.75 Down 2.55
|Dec
|269.80 Down 2.55
|Mar
|269.85 Down 2.55
|May
|269.90 Down 2.55