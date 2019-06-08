New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|103.60
|Down 1.00
|Jul
|102.05
|103.30
|100.05
|100.95
|Down 1.10
|Sep
|107.30
|Down
|.95
|Sep
|104.60
|105.75
|102.75
|103.60
|Down 1.00
|Dec
|108.25
|109.35
|106.50
|107.30
|Down
|.95
|Mar
|111.80
|112.85
|110.05
|110.90
|Down
|.85
|May
|114.00
|114.65
|112.20
|113.05
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|115.85
|116.10
|114.00
|114.80
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|117.25
|117.85
|115.80
|116.50
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|119.50
|120.50
|118.70
|119.20
|Down
|.90
|Mar
|121.40
|122.45
|121.40
|121.90
|Down
|.95
|May
|123.85
|124.20
|123.70
|123.70
|Down
|.90
|Jul
|125.25
|125.25
|125.25
|125.25
|Down
|.80
|Sep
|126.55
|126.60
|126.55
|126.60
|Down
|.80
|Dec
|128.55
|128.65
|128.55
|128.65
|Down
|.80
|Mar
|130.70
|Down
|.80
|May
|132.10
|Down
|.70