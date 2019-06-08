  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/08 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 103.60 Down 1.00
Jul 102.05 103.30 100.05 100.95 Down 1.10
Sep 107.30 Down .95
Sep 104.60 105.75 102.75 103.60 Down 1.00
Dec 108.25 109.35 106.50 107.30 Down .95
Mar 111.80 112.85 110.05 110.90 Down .85
May 114.00 114.65 112.20 113.05 Down .85
Jul 115.85 116.10 114.00 114.80 Down .85
Sep 117.25 117.85 115.80 116.50 Down .90
Dec 119.50 120.50 118.70 119.20 Down .90
Mar 121.40 122.45 121.40 121.90 Down .95
May 123.85 124.20 123.70 123.70 Down .90
Jul 125.25 125.25 125.25 125.25 Down .80
Sep 126.55 126.60 126.55 126.60 Down .80
Dec 128.55 128.65 128.55 128.65 Down .80
Mar 130.70 Down .80
May 132.10 Down .70