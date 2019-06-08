BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2466 Up 34 Jul 2431 2482 2409 2478 Up 51 Sep 2479 Up 33 Sep 2432 2470 2418 2466 Up 34 Dec 2447 2482 2432 2479 Up 33 Mar 2445 2472 2427 2470 Up 29 May 2443 2475 2441 2474 Up 27 Jul 2452 2482 2452 2481 Up 27 Sep 2462 2491 2462 2491 Up 27 Dec 2481 2500 2481 2499 Up 25 Mar 2487 2505 2487 2505 Up 24 May 2511 Up 22