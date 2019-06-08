BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2466
|Up
|34
|Jul
|2431
|2482
|2409
|2478
|Up
|51
|Sep
|2479
|Up
|33
|Sep
|2432
|2470
|2418
|2466
|Up
|34
|Dec
|2447
|2482
|2432
|2479
|Up
|33
|Mar
|2445
|2472
|2427
|2470
|Up
|29
|May
|2443
|2475
|2441
|2474
|Up
|27
|Jul
|2452
|2482
|2452
|2481
|Up
|27
|Sep
|2462
|2491
|2462
|2491
|Up
|27
|Dec
|2481
|2500
|2481
|2499
|Up
|25
|Mar
|2487
|2505
|2487
|2505
|Up
|24
|May
|2511
|Up
|22