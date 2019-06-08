LOS ANGELES (AP) — New lawyers for the leader of a Mexico-based megachurch charged with human trafficking and child rape say remarks by California's attorney general may have tainted a potential jury.

Attorneys Ken Rosenfeld and Allen Sawyer say La Luz del Mundo leader Naasón Joaquín García and his family are paying their legal fees and Attorney General Xavier Becerra's fears that church's followers could raise his $50 million bail are unfounded.

The lawyers and church followers spoke Friday outside an east Los Angeles temple of La Luz del Mundo with Joaquín García's family standing beside them.

They say the church's temples worldwide have suffered hate crimes in the wake of Becerra's remarks.