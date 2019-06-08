A lifeboat overturned in rough seas off France Friday, killing three crew members.

The unusually strong Storm Miguel has battered the Atlantic coast with winds of around 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph).

What happened

The rescue boat had headed out to sea to assist another vessel.

Four crew members were able to swim to shore after the lifeboat capsized.

Three helicopters and 60 firefighters are involved in the operation to retrieve the bodies of the three rescuers who died.

Local authorities said that in late morning "a boat from the SNSM [National Society of Sea Rescue] capsized 800 meters (875 yards) from the coast around Sables d'Olonne with seven people on board." The crew had been attempting to aid a fishing boat in distress in the area. Sables d'Olonne is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of La Rochelle.The rescue boat could be seen crashing through heavy seas as it sought to reach the fishing boat, and was thrown onto the rocky coast after it capsized. The captain of the fishing vessel is still missing.

