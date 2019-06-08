TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwanese tennis veteran Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and her doubles partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia defended their mixed doubles title at French Open on Friday, giving Chan her third career Grand Slam title.



Chan and Dodig, unseeded in this year's event, topped second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Mate Pavic 6-1, 7-6 (5) in a battle that lasted nearly 80 minutes on the Simonne-Mathieu court.



It was Chan's third Grand Slam title since she turned pro in 2004. Aside from winning the mixed doubles with Dodig at the French Open last year, she partnered with Martina Hingis of Switzerland to capture the women's doubles title at the US Open in 2017.



The tournament is the premier clay court tennis championship event in the world and the second of four annual Grand Slam tournaments, the other three being the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.