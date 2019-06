BC-TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Friday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Semifinal

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Singles

Semifinal

Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Johanna Konta (26), Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Women's Doubles

Semifinal

Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan, China, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (15), Sweden, 6-4, 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, 6-2, 6-1.

Mixed Doubles

Final

Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Juniors Men's Singles

Semifinal

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (7), Denmark, def. Martin Damm Jr (10), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Toby Alex Kodat, United States, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

Semifinal

Leylah Annie Fernandez (1), Canada, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (3), Colombia, 6-2, 6-4.

Emma Navarro (8), United States, def. Qinwen Zheng (5), China, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Juniors Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Andrew Paulson, Czech Republic and Eric Vanshelboim, Ukraine, def. Harold Mayot, France and Arthur Cazaux, France, 6-7, 6-4, 10-5.

Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina and Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida (5), Brazil, def. Bu Yunchaokete, China and Zane Khan (4), United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy and Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Toby Alex Kodat, United States and Martin Damm Jr, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Sergey Fomin, Uzbekistan and Gauthier Onclin (8), Belgium, def. Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain and Juan Bautista Torres, Argentina, 7-6, 6-2.

Juniors Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Diane Parry, France and Natsumi Kawaguchi (1), Japan, def. Hurricane Tyra Black, United States and Lea Ma (5), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia and Alina Charaeva (4), Russia, def. Kamilla Bartone, Latvia and Oksana Selekhmeteva (6), Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.