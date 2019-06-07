THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam says it has appointed Rein Wolfs as its new director, replacing Jan Willem Sieburgh, who filled the prestigious role on an interim basis after the previous director quit.

The modern and contemporary art museum in the Dutch capital announced Friday that Wolfs will take up his new position in December. He is currently director at the Bundeskunsthalle in the German city of Bonn.

Wolfs says, "I grew up with the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam and I hope to provide the guidance and support needed to lead this museum, with its revolutionary history and fantastic collection, into the future."

Former direct Beatrix Ruf stepped down in 2017 amid reports she engaged in work that could have created a conflict of interests. An independent inquiry later cleared her of any wrongdoing.