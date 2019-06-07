The leading candidate to become new head of the Conservative party won his case as lawyers argued the private prosecution against him was "politically motivated and vexatious."

"We are quashing the decision of the district judge to issue the summonses," Judge Michael Supperstone said as he issued the ruling.

The case was brought by businessman Marcus Ball over Johnson's claim during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign that Britain sends 350 million pounds ($440 million, €400 million) to the European Union each week. A claim that was proved to be false.

The Brexit campaign put the figures on the side of a large bus and Johnson with his fellow campaigners often repeated them.

A previous court decision had agreed with the plaintiff that Johnson had a case to answer.

But Johnson's lawyer appealed, claiming that "the prosecution was politically motivated and, therefore, vexatious."

The two-judge High Court panel agreed.

Theresa May steps down from the leadership of the Conservative party on Friday and Johnson, a former foreign minister, is leading the betting to replace her.

jm/rt (Reuters, AP)