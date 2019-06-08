TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tibetan religious leader the Dalai Lama posted a message on his Facebook Friday (June 7) which some interpreted as a comment on his recent experiences.

“Time’s always moving on; nothing can stop it. We can’t change the past, but we can still learn from it. And we can shape the future, creating a more peaceful era, by adopting a realistic approach, recognizing that the more compassionate you are, the more you’ll find inner peace,” the Tibetan religious leader wrote.

The 14th Dalai Lama, 83, is currently staying at his headquarters in the Indian city of Dharamsala, where he teaches and meets with numerous foreign delegations.

