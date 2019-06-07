TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen witnessed his first Dragon Boat race since taking office last August, supporting the United States representative office’s team.

The AIT rowing team counted 10 men and eight women, but because the mixed category had already been fully booked, it registered in the male discipline, the Central News Agency reported.

The group finished third in the first round, which meant it could not proceed to the next stage of the three-day event.

Christensen told reporters he was happy to be able to witness the Dragon Boat Festival tradition, and even though he was not rowing himself, he was certain to turn up again next year.

The team wore specially designed dark blue T-shirts with the effigy of a dragon and of waves.

Trainer Andrew Ne was satisfied about his rowers’ performance, but regretted he would soon have to leave Taiwan as his round of duty as a legal services official was nearing its end, CNA reported.

