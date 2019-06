BC-TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Friday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Semifinal

Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Johanna Konta (26), Britain, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Juniors Men's Singles

Semifinal

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (7), Denmark, def. Martin Damm Jr (10), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Toby Alex Kodat, United States, def. Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

Semifinal

Leylah Annie Fernandez (1), Canada, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (3), Colombia, 6-2, 6-4.

Emma Navarro (8), United States, def. Qinwen Zheng (5), China, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.