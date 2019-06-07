PARIS (AP) — Teams from France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Switzerland have joined the opposition to plans to transform the Champions League.

As the European Club Association was meeting in Malta, The Associated Press obtained statements from executives at Schalke, Lazio, Saint-Etienne, Monaco, Bordeaux, Braga, Basel and Young Boys expressing opposition to the Champions League becoming a largely closed competition.

The expressions of dissent follow the Premier League announcing that England's 20 clubs all opposed the UEFA concept. There is a split in Spain where seven of the country's nine ECA members are part of the resistance, although Barcelona and Real Madrid appear to remain behind the organization.

The ECA, which is led by Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, has pushed a vision presented by UEFA that wants 24 out of 32 group teams starting in 2024 to return the following season.

