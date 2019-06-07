The explosion in the southern Swedish city of Linkoping blew out windows and destroyed balconies just after 0700 UTC on Friday. One of the buildings had five stories, while the other had four floors.

"Police are investigating what happened," a spokesman said in the city about 175 kilometers (108 miles) southwest of Stockholm.

The cause of the blast is not yet known but police said a bomb squad had been deployed as a precaution.

"As for now, we don't have any information to believe this is terror-related," police spokesman Bjorn Oberg said. "So far we have been able to confirm that there are number of people with light injuries. We have cordoned off a large area, several blocks."

At least 19 people were reported to have been slightly injured. Linkoping University and other medical centers in the area were involved in caring for victims.

law/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters)

