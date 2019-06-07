Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 100 200 030—6 14 0 Detroit 100 000 000—1 8 0

Stanek, Beeks (3), Roe (7), Wood (8), Castillo (9) and d'Arnaud; Norris, Alcantara (6), Stumpf (8), Farmer (8), Austin Adams (9) and Greiner. W_Beeks 5-0. L_Norris 2-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud 2 (2), Adames (6).

Boston 004 000 300—7 9 0 Kansas City 020 010 101—5 14 0

Weber, Brewer (2), Walden (4), Brasier (6), Taylor (7), Hembree (8), Barnes (9) and C.Vazquez; Duffy, Flynn (3), Barlow (6), McCarthy (8) and Gallagher. W_Brewer 1-2. L_Duffy 3-3. Sv_Barnes (4). HRs_Boston, Betts (10). Kansas City, Gordon (10), Soler (16), Cuthbert (3).

Houston 300 010 110 100 01—8 14 0 Seattle 100 000 311 100 00—7 11 0

(14 innings)

Verlander, Harris (7), Pressly (7), Osuna (8), Rondon (10), James (11), Devenski (13) and Chirinos; Austin Adams, Milone (1), Elias (7), Bautista (8), Bass (9), Brennan (11), Gearrin (12), Festa (14) and Narvaez. W_Devenski 1-0. L_Festa 0-1. HRs_Houston, Mayfield (1), Chirinos (10), Bregman (18). Seattle, Narvaez (9).

Minnesota 102 010 100—5 7 2 Cleveland 000 010 201—4 4 1

Berrios, Magill (7), May (7), Rogers (8) and Astudillo; Bauer, Edwards (9), J.Smith (9) and R.Perez. W_Berrios 8-2. L_Bauer 4-6. Sv_Rogers (6). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler 3 (15). Cleveland, Mercado (2), Perez (10).

New York 040 200 000—6 8 1 Toronto 000 001 001—2 8 1

Happ, Green (8), Chapman (9) and Sanchez; Jackson, Pannone (4), Mayza (8), Luciano (9) and Maile. W_Happ 6-3. L_Jackson 0-4. Sv_Chapman (18). HRs_New York, Hicks (3), Urshela (4). Toronto, Sogard (5).

Baltimore 100 011 000—3 8 1 Texas 020 020 00x—4 8 0

Hess, M.Castro (7) and Sisco; Jurado, Chavez (7), C.Martin (8), Kelley (9) and Kiner-Falefa, Mathis. W_Jurado 3-2. L_Hess 1-8. Sv_Kelley (7). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (13). Texas, Pence (12).

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 000 201 000—3 3 0 New York 200 000 14x—7 13 0

S.Anderson, Moronta (7), Watson (7), Melancon (8) and Vogt; Wheeler, S.Lugo (8), Familia (9) and Nido. W_S.Lugo 3-0. L_Melancon 2-1. HRs_San Francisco, Belt (9), Sandoval (8). New York, Smith (4), Frazier (5), Rosario (8).

Atlanta 100 000 000—1 7 0 Pittsburgh 030 000 03x—6 10 1

Foltynewicz, Newcomb (7), Webb (8) and McCann; Archer, Liriano (7), F.Vazquez (8) and Stallings, E.Diaz. W_Archer 3-5. L_Foltynewicz 1-5. Sv_F.Vazquez (15). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (16). Pittsburgh, Polanco (6), Moran (8).

Cincinnati 000 100 000—1 5 0 St. Louis 001 000 20x—3 9 0

DeSclafani, Garrett (6), Lorenzen (7), W.Peralta (8) and Barnhart; Hudson, Miller (7), Gant (7), J.Hicks (9) and Wieters. W_Gant 5-0. L_Lorenzen 0-1. Sv_J.Hicks (12). HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (9).

Miami 000 001 000—1 5 1 Milwaukee 301 000 10x—5 9 0

C.Smith, Brice (6), Guerrero (7), Romo (8) and Alfaro; F.Peralta, Jeffress (7), Hader (8) and Pina, Grandal. W_F.Peralta 3-2. L_C.Smith 3-4. Sv_Hader (14). HRs_Milwaukee, Moustakas 2 (18), Yelich (23).

Colorado 000 200 100—3 6 0 Chicago 000 001 000—1 5 0

Lambert, Diaz (8), Oberg (9) and Iannetta; Quintana, Edwards Jr. (8), Ryan (9) and Contreras. W_Lambert 1-0. L_Quintana 4-5. Sv_Oberg (3).