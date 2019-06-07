Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|200
|030—6
|14
|0
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|8
|0
Stanek, Beeks (3), Roe (7), Wood (8), Castillo (9) and d'Arnaud; Norris, Alcantara (6), Stumpf (8), Farmer (8), A.Adams (9) and Greiner. W_Beeks 5-0. L_Norris 2-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud 2 (2), Adames (6).
___
|Boston
|004
|000
|300—7
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|020
|010
|101—5
|14
|0
Weber, Brewer (2), Walden (4), Brasier (6), J.Taylor (7), Hembree (8), Barnes (9) and C.Vazquez; Duffy, Flynn (3), Barlow (6), McCarthy (8) and Gallagher. W_Brewer 1-2. L_Duffy 3-3. Sv_Barnes (4). HRs_Boston, Betts (10). Kansas City, Gordon (10), Soler (16), Cuthbert (3).
___
|Houston
|300
|010
|110
|100
|01—8
|14
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|311
|100
|00—7
|11
|0
Verlander, Harris (7), Pressly (7), Osuna (8), Rondon (10), James (11), Devenski (13) and Chirinos; A.Adams, Milone (1), Elias (7), Bautista (8), Bass (9), Brennan (11), Gearrin (12), Festa (14) and Narvaez. W_Devenski 1-0. L_Festa 0-1. HRs_Houston, Mayfield (1), Chirinos (10), Bregman (18). Seattle, Narvaez (9).
___
|Minnesota
|102
|010
|100—5
|7
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|201—4
|4
|1
Berrios, Magill (7), May (7), Rogers (8) and Astudillo; Bauer, Edwards (9), J.Smith (9) and R.Perez. W_Berrios 8-2. L_Bauer 4-6. Sv_Rogers (6). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler 3 (15). Cleveland, Mercado (2), Perez (10).
___
|New York
|040
|200
|000—6
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|001—2
|8
|1
Happ, Green (8), A.Chapman (9) and Sanchez; Jackson, Pannone (4), Mayza (8), Luciano (9) and Maile. W_Happ 6-3. L_Jackson 0-4. Sv_A.Chapman (18). HRs_New York, Hicks (3), Urshela (4). Toronto, Sogard (5).
___
|Baltimore
|100
|011
|000—3
|8
|1
|Texas
|020
|020
|00x—4
|8
|0
Hess, M.Castro (7) and Sisco; Jurado, Chavez (7), C.Martin (8), Kelley (9) and Kiner-Falefa, Mathis. W_Jurado 3-2. L_Hess 1-8. Sv_Kelley (7). HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (13). Texas, Pence (12).
___
|Oakland
|000
|330
|100—7
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|120
|001—4
|9
|3
Fiers, Buchter (7), Hendriks (7), Trivino (8), Soria (9) and Phegley; Skaggs, Barria (5) and Garneau. W_Fiers 5-3. L_Skaggs 4-6. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (8). Los Angeles, Trout (16).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|201
|000—3
|3
|0
|New York
|200
|000
|14x—7
|13
|0
S.Anderson, Moronta (7), Watson (7), Melancon (8) and Vogt; Wheeler, S.Lugo (8), Familia (9) and Nido. W_S.Lugo 3-0. L_Melancon 2-1. HRs_San Francisco, Belt (9), Sandoval (8). New York, Smith (4), Frazier (5), Rosario (8).
___
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|030
|000
|03x—6
|10
|1
Foltynewicz, Newcomb (7), Webb (8) and McCann; Archer, Liriano (7), F.Vazquez (8) and Stallings, E.Diaz. W_Archer 3-5. L_Foltynewicz 1-5. Sv_F.Vazquez (15). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (16). Pittsburgh, Polanco (6), Moran (8).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|20x—3
|9
|0
DeSclafani, Garrett (6), Lorenzen (7), W.Peralta (8) and Barnhart; Hudson, Miller (7), Gant (7), J.Hicks (9) and Wieters. W_Gant 5-0. L_Lorenzen 0-1. Sv_J.Hicks (12). HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (9).
___
|Miami
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|1
|Milwaukee
|301
|000
|10x—5
|9
|0
C.Smith, Brice (6), Guerrero (7), Romo (8) and Alfaro; F.Peralta, Jeffress (7), Hader (8) and Pina, Grandal. W_F.Peralta 3-2. L_C.Smith 3-4. Sv_Hader (14). HRs_Milwaukee, Moustakas 2 (18), Yelich (23).
___
|Colorado
|000
|200
|100—3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
Lambert, Diaz (8), Oberg (9) and Iannetta; Quintana, Edwards Jr. (8), Ryan (9) and Contreras. W_Lambert 1-0. L_Quintana 4-5. Sv_Oberg (3).
___
|Washington
|400
|000
|000—4
|4
|1
|San Diego
|020
|030
|00x—5
|6
|1
Corbin, Sipp (6), Guerra (6), Grace (8) and Gomes; Lucchesi, Wisler (6), Wingenter (7), Stammen (8), Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Lucchesi 5-3. L_Corbin 5-4. Sv_Yates (23). HRs_Washington, Dozier (9). San Diego, Renfroe (18).