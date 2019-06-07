LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra is sending a tough message to Venezuelan migrants: Abide by the rules or pay the consequences.

The leader of the South American nation announced stricter measures Thursday for Venezuelans fleeing their country's economic crisis.

Starting on June 15th, Venezuelans will be required to enter Peru with a passport and visa issued at the country's consulate in Caracas.

Getting a passport is an expensive and lengthy ordeal for many Venezuelans, compelling large numbers to leave without one.

Vizcarra made the announcement as he oversaw the deportation of 50 Venezuelans accused of falsifying information to enter the country.

The president said while Peru has opened its arms "now we are going to be more rigorous."

Peruvian migration officials say more than 700,000 Venezuelans have arrived in recent years.