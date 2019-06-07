NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are rising for a third straight day as investors hope U.S. and Mexican officials can reach a deal that avoids tariffs on goods from Mexico.

One report said the U.S. could delay the tariffs, set for June 10, but there was no official word from Washington.

Energy and technology stocks posted solid gains. Chevron shares went up 2.6% as the price of oil rose. Advanced Micro Devices gained 7.9%.

A number of food and beverage companies, including McDonald's and Coca-Cola, hit 52-week highs Thursday.

The S&P 500 gained 17 points, or 0.6%, to 2,843. The benchmark index is up 3.3% so far this week.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 181 points, or 0.7%, to 25,720. The Nasdaq added 40 points, or 0.5%, to 7,615.

___

11:50 a.m

Stocks are mostly higher at midday Thursday as investors wait for developments in U.S. trade talks with Mexico.

Energy companies and makers of household products led the gainers while manufacturers were the steepest decliners.

Occidental Petroleum rose 2.7% while Exxon gained 1.6%. Cigarette companies Altria and Philip Morris were higher.

Kansas City Southern slipped 1.7%. The railroad company gets nearly half its revenue from Mexico.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,829. The index recorded strong gains the previous two sessions.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 47 points, or 0.2%, to 25,586. The Nasdaq lost 7 points, or 0.1%, to 7,568.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.09% from 2.12% Wednesday.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are slightly higher Thursday as the market watches for the latest developments in U.S. trade disputes with China and Mexico.

Technology and energy companies posted early gains while banks declined.

Tesla gained 4% on reports that the electric car maker is on pace to report a solid number of deliveries for the second quarter.

Michaels Cos. fell 10% after reporting sales at established stores that missed expectations.

Stitch Fix soared 23% after reporting a surprise quarterly profit.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,832. The index recorded strong gains the previous two sessions.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 48 points, or 0.2%, to 25,588. The Nasdaq gained 15 points, or 0.2%, to 7,590.