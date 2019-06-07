|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|Tampa Bay
|37
|23
|.617
|1½
|Boston
|33
|29
|.532
|6½
|Toronto
|23
|39
|.371
|16½
|Baltimore
|19
|43
|.306
|20½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|41
|20
|.672
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|31
|.500
|10½
|Chicago
|29
|32
|.475
|12
|Detroit
|23
|36
|.390
|17
|Kansas City
|19
|43
|.306
|22½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|43
|21
|.672
|—
|Texas
|32
|28
|.533
|9
|Oakland
|30
|31
|.492
|11½
|Los Angeles
|30
|32
|.484
|12
|Seattle
|26
|40
|.394
|18
___
|Wednesday's Games
Washington 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 7
Cleveland 9, Minnesota 7
Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 0
Texas 2, Baltimore 1, 12 innings
Boston 8, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 10, Oakland 9
Seattle 14, Houston 1
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1
Boston 7, Kansas City 5
Houston 8, Seattle 7, 14 innings
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4
Texas 4, Baltimore 3
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Arizona (Kelly 5-6) at Toronto (Stroman 3-7), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 6-2) at Detroit (Boyd 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Porcello 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 6-4) at Texas (Lynn 7-4), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Ynoa 0-2) at Houston (Cole 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5) at Kansas City (Bailey 4-6), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland at Texas, 9:05 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.