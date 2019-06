BC-TEN--French Open Results

French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Thursday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinal

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, def. Karen Khachanov (10), Russia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Madison Keys (14), United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Simona Halep (3), Romania, 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Semifinal

Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, 7-5, 6-4.

Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Guido Pella, Argentina and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 7-5, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Elise Mertens, Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 7-5, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinal

Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil and Nicole Melichar (1), United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Aisam Qureshi, Pakistan and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 10-8.

Juniors Men's Singles

Third Round

Peter Makk, Hungary, def. Lorenzo Musetti (1), Italy, 7-6, 4-6, 7-5.

Taha Baadi, Canada, def. Keisuke Saitoh, Japan, 7-6, 6-2.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Jonas Forejtek (2), Czech Republic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Quarterfinal

Martin Damm Jr (10), United States, def. Peter Makk, Hungary, 6-1, 6-4.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (7), Denmark, def. Filip Cristian Jianu (15), Romania, 6-0, 4-1, ret.

Toby Alex Kodat, United States, def. Taha Baadi, Canada, 7-6, 6-2.

Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 6-1, 6-2.

Juniors Women's Singles

Third Round

Leylah Annie Fernandez (1), Canada, def. Sohyun Park (15), Republic of Korea, 6-2, 6-0.

Elsa Jacquemot, France, def. Taisya Pachkaleva, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (3), Colombia, def. Romana Cisovska, Slovakia, 6-3, 7-5.

Alina Charaeva (11), Russia, def. Natsumi Kawaguchi (7), Japan, 6-3, 6-2.

Qinwen Zheng (5), China, def. Joanna Garland (10), Taiwan, 6-3, 6-4.

Caijsa Wilda Hennemann, Sweden, def. Ane Mintegi del Olmo, Spain, 1-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Annerly Poulos, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Quarterfinal

Leylah Annie Fernandez (1), Canada, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 6-0, 6-0.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (3), Colombia, def. Alina Charaeva (11), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Qinwen Zheng (5), China, def. Caijsa Wilda Hennemann, Sweden, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Emma Navarro (8), United States, def. Daria Snigur, Ukraine, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Doubles

Second Round

Andrew Paulson, Czech Republic and Eric Vanshelboim, Ukraine, def. Loris Pourroy, France and Baptiste Anselmo, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina and Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida (5), Brazil, def. Christian Lerby, Netherlands and Dali Blanch, United States, 7-5, 6-0.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy and Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Youcef Rihane, Algeria and Kevin Chahoud, Sweden, 6-2, 6-0.

Sergey Fomin, Uzbekistan and Gauthier Onclin (8), Belgium, def. Mateus de Carvalho Cardoso Alves, Brazil and William Grant, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain and Juan Bautista Torres, Argentina, def. Emilio Nava, United States and Cannon Kingsley (2), United States, 6-1, 2-6, 10-4.

Juniors Women's Doubles

Second Round

Diane Parry, France and Natsumi Kawaguchi (1), Japan, def. Melania Delai, Italy and Ane Mintegi del Olmo, Spain, 6-1, 6-1.

Anastasia Tikhonova, Russia and Alina Charaeva (4), Russia, def. Giulia Morlet, France and Liubov Kostenko, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Kamilla Bartone, Latvia and Oksana Selekhmeteva (6), Russia, def. Abigail Forbes, United States and Savannah Broadus, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Adrienn Nagy, Hungary and Sohyun Park (7), Republic of Korea, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia and Diana Shnaider, Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

Sada Nahimana, Burundi and Hong Yi Cody Wong, Hong Kong, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia and Joanna Garland (2), Taiwan, 7-5, ret.