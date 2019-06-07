Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, June 6, 2019
City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;SW;14;83%;78%;11
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;109;86;Sunny and hot;109;86;ENE;9;28%;0%;13
Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;91;67;A strong t-storm;96;68;NW;7;26%;40%;11
Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;71;63;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;E;9;63%;4%;11
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;64;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;53;SSE;17;63%;66%;4
Anchorage, United States;Some sun;69;51;A shower in the p.m.;68;53;SE;5;65%;83%;5
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;Partly sunny, warm;98;70;NE;7;21%;5%;11
Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with showers;54;49;A little p.m. rain;68;52;W;15;58%;87%;6
Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;Sunshine and nice;79;64;ESE;6;61%;10%;4
Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;81;64;Mostly sunny, nice;87;67;SSW;6;48%;3%;11
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;58;49;A morning shower;58;53;SW;20;71%;66%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;114;80;Mostly sunny and hot;112;84;N;14;15%;0%;12
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;85;75;Spotty showers;89;74;S;5;75%;72%;9
Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;WSW;7;70%;81%;12
Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;96;77;Showers around;90;77;S;6;79%;87%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;70;62;A passing shower;75;60;E;11;74%;56%;10
Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;79;63;Inc. clouds;88;68;NNW;9;52%;63%;11
Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;78;63;Partly sunny;84;64;S;4;59%;8%;10
Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;92;56;Sunshine and cooler;77;61;ESE;5;56%;55%;8
Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;49;Mostly cloudy;63;48;SE;5;77%;56%;6
Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;54;High clouds;76;52;E;9;59%;1%;3
Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;75;62;Nice with some sun;79;57;E;7;70%;26%;9
Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;62;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;52;SSW;13;71%;63%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Clouds limiting sun;78;61;Thunderstorms;83;63;SSW;6;75%;86%;8
Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;75;59;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;SSE;5;67%;25%;9
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;69;56;Sunny;64;46;W;7;53%;0%;3
Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;87;65;Partly sunny;87;65;NNW;5;38%;44%;4
Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;79;65;A little a.m. rain;73;61;NNE;10;76%;59%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;71;Plenty of sunshine;96;69;N;10;29%;0%;12
Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;60;40;Partly sunny;62;54;N;13;58%;68%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;Windy with a t-storm;79;68;A shower or t-storm;79;68;ESE;4;65%;80%;9
Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;100;84;Hazy and very warm;103;86;S;12;60%;22%;12
Chicago, United States;Cooler with clearing;64;55;Partly sunny;69;57;NE;10;70%;8%;10
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;90;80;A couple of t-storms;87;80;SSW;10;80%;89%;3
Copenhagen, Denmark;A heavy thunderstorm;76;54;Mostly sunny;64;52;E;7;72%;44%;7
Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;79;72;Sunny and nice;79;72;NNW;11;75%;0%;12
Dallas, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;70;Partly sunny;86;70;N;8;62%;25%;12
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;A shower in the a.m.;86;72;S;12;74%;63%;7
Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;111;83;Hot with hazy sun;111;84;E;5;29%;0%;12
Denver, United States;Sun, some clouds;83;58;A t-storm in spots;85;56;SSW;7;38%;53%;12
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;90;81;Thunderstorms;90;79;SE;10;80%;82%;3
Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;92;69;Partly sunny;88;75;SE;6;65%;35%;7
Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-shower;59;42;A touch of rain;57;49;WNW;9;75%;87%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;58;Sunshine and warmer;84;60;NNE;8;37%;11%;11
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and beautiful;75;59;Nice with sunshine;76;61;W;11;69%;1%;11
Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;96;81;A t-storm around;95;80;SSE;9;71%;55%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;78;45;Sunny and pleasant;77;44;SE;5;35%;1%;5
Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;90;76;S;4;66%;66%;11
Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and very warm;85;61;Showers and t-storms;75;60;E;9;71%;68%;6
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;79;Showers and t-storms;89;78;S;7;82%;77%;5
Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;A shower;91;80;S;8;74%;81%;13
Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;87;74;Partly sunny;88;74;ENE;12;54%;55%;13
Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;107;81;Hazy and seasonable;101;79;SW;8;42%;8%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;101;78;Warm with hazy sun;102;73;N;7;21%;0%;12
Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;80;68;Plenty of sunshine;82;66;ENE;6;55%;3%;11
Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NW;6;69%;76%;6
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;110;89;Sunny and not as hot;100;87;NNW;9;43%;0%;13
Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;71;40;Plenty of sun;69;41;W;6;25%;0%;4
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and nice;88;47;Mostly sunny;86;56;NNW;6;24%;1%;13
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;103;84;Hazy and very warm;99;83;WSW;11;50%;0%;13
Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershowers;79;68;A stray t-shower;82;65;SSE;6;80%;58%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;83;Mostly sunny;106;85;SSW;11;29%;12%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;79;63;Thunderstorms;83;61;ESE;8;62%;74%;8
Kingston, Jamaica;More sun than clouds;88;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;ESE;13;63%;64%;12
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;87;67;Nice with some sun;89;65;WNW;6;61%;1%;8
Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;N;6;79%;55%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;88;75;Cloudy;89;76;E;3;78%;56%;3
La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sunshine;59;27;Partly sunny;60;27;NE;6;21%;2%;6
Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;87;73;Heavy p.m. t-storms;81;76;SW;6;88%;86%;3
Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;61;Mostly sunny;67;60;S;6;77%;7%;6
Lisbon, Portugal;A touch of p.m. rain;68;55;Mostly sunny;69;54;N;9;50%;0%;11
London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;65;52;Rain and a t-storm;62;52;WSW;14;75%;88%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;75;61;Turning sunny;75;60;S;6;65%;0%;11
Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;81;69;Mostly sunny;83;68;SSE;7;69%;0%;7
Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;78;54;Mostly sunny;74;51;E;6;35%;0%;11
Male, Maldives;Showers around;87;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;83;SW;8;80%;81%;6
Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, downpours;82;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;NE;4;79%;86%;3
Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;94;82;A p.m. t-storm;96;82;E;8;52%;74%;9
Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;62;49;Turning sunny;63;48;NNE;4;68%;0%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;77;59;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;E;6;63%;84%;11
Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A p.m. t-storm;89;81;S;9;69%;79%;10
Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;82;59;Thunderstorms;81;60;SE;8;57%;75%;7
Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;92;77;Some sun, pleasant;86;79;SSW;14;73%;44%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;67;55;Decreasing clouds;61;47;W;8;57%;0%;3
Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;Mostly sunny;76;53;NW;2;46%;25%;9
Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;84;58;Sunny and very warm;88;64;SSW;5;30%;2%;7
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;86;Hazy sun;93;85;SW;10;67%;30%;12
Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;73;58;Mostly cloudy;74;58;ENE;6;70%;76%;10
New York, United States;Humid with some sun;84;66;Mostly sunny;78;64;ESE;6;54%;4%;8
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;90;63;Sunny and nice;89;63;NW;6;34%;0%;11
Novosibirsk, Russia;A strong t-storm;78;57;Partly sunny;68;57;S;14;64%;57%;7
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;86;68;A touch of rain;77;68;WSW;10;87%;84%;5
Oslo, Norway;Thunderstorms;78;59;A shower or t-storm;65;47;SSE;6;81%;58%;6
Ottawa, Canada;Warmer with some sun;73;49;Nice with sunshine;76;50;N;8;51%;1%;9
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;86;80;Sunny and pleasant;85;79;E;7;74%;14%;6
Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;83;78;SSE;9;84%;82%;3
Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;90;75;Showers around;87;75;E;7;78%;89%;6
Paris, France;Thundershowers;67;55;Becoming very windy;64;52;SW;21;69%;64%;3
Perth, Australia;A touch of p.m. rain;73;51;Morning showers;64;53;WNW;13;75%;89%;3
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;7;75%;67%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;86;75;Partly sunny, humid;88;77;SE;14;76%;44%;5
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;5;57%;64%;12
Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;77;56;Sunshine and nice;77;60;SE;5;54%;9%;6
Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;86;65;Morning rain;78;56;NW;8;68%;86%;4
Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;66;50;Afternoon showers;69;49;SE;7;65%;100%;9
Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;72;52;Mostly sunny;73;51;N;11;62%;4%;12
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;73;Sunshine and nice;86;75;SE;8;59%;64%;7
Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine;55;40;Mostly sunny;56;42;NNE;11;42%;0%;5
Riga, Latvia;A heavy thunderstorm;85;65;Thunderstorms;85;67;ESE;8;63%;74%;6
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;Sunny and beautiful;80;64;N;4;61%;0%;4
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;104;80;Sunny and very warm;109;83;SE;7;10%;0%;13
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;78;58;Lots of sun, nice;85;64;SE;7;57%;8%;10
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and very warm;87;62;Mostly sunny, warm;84;64;S;6;57%;9%;6
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;63;52;Mostly sunny;68;56;NW;14;52%;4%;11
San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;82;63;Showers and t-storms;79;65;SSW;4;78%;89%;10
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;SE;7;72%;65%;11
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;67;A p.m. t-storm;76;67;WSW;4;98%;81%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;85;57;Partly sunny;82;58;NE;8;27%;15%;14
Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cooler;59;34;Mostly sunny;62;37;ENE;3;37%;0%;3
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;89;75;A t-storm in spots;87;74;WNW;6;74%;68%;12
Sao Paulo, Brazil;P.M. rain, cooler;64;49;Mostly sunny;66;44;NNW;8;59%;1%;8
Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;61;49;Spotty showers;57;50;SSW;6;74%;81%;3
Seoul, South Korea;A touch of p.m. rain;81;63;A little a.m. rain;71;57;N;8;78%;71%;3
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;88;72;Partly sunny, warm;84;68;ESE;9;53%;7%;12
Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;83;77;Showers and t-storms;89;82;S;7;80%;82%;7
Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;75;55;A shower or t-storm;80;57;SSW;6;61%;58%;9
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;86;77;A shower or two;85;77;ESE;10;73%;74%;11
Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and very warm;83;60;A shower or t-storm;78;56;SSE;8;63%;66%;6
Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;68;53;A shower or two;64;54;SW;11;77%;62%;1
Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid with some sun;90;81;A t-storm around;94;80;SSE;7;65%;54%;9
Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;86;64;Showers and t-storms;79;64;SE;8;63%;67%;5
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Mostly sunny, nice;91;64;NE;7;32%;5%;11
Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds, warm;88;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;66;NNW;6;46%;44%;7
Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;98;77;Mostly sunny;97;78;ESE;9;14%;2%;12
Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;86;73;Plenty of sunshine;84;71;NNW;10;50%;1%;12
Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;86;62;Mostly sunny;89;64;E;4;46%;1%;10
Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;84;67;Rain, not as warm;75;67;NNE;8;80%;95%;4
Toronto, Canada;Warmer;72;53;Plenty of sun;68;54;N;6;64%;0%;10
Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;93;74;ESE;8;29%;0%;12
Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing;84;67;Sunshine;96;70;SSE;11;33%;0%;11
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;67;30;Plenty of sunshine;69;35;N;11;35%;0%;9
Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;62;47;A shower in the a.m.;61;50;ESE;5;62%;67%;5
Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;76;63;Mostly sunny;79;60;ESE;7;63%;26%;6
Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;94;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;NE;4;68%;81%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;82;63;Thunderstorms;80;62;SE;7;68%;75%;7
Warsaw, Poland;Warm with some sun;82;61;Thunderstorms;82;62;S;7;67%;69%;8
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;58;46;Windy with a shower;55;48;NNW;26;65%;59%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;87;77;A thunderstorm;91;78;SW;6;72%;74%;10
Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;94;66;High clouds and warm;86;61;NE;3;35%;31%;7
