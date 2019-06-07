All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Philadelphia 8 4 4 28 28 18 Montreal 8 7 3 27 21 28 D.C. United 7 4 6 27 23 18 Atlanta 8 5 2 26 19 11 New York 7 5 3 24 25 16 New York City FC 5 1 8 23 23 17 Toronto FC 5 6 3 18 24 23 Orlando City 5 7 3 18 22 21 Chicago 4 6 6 18 24 23 Columbus 5 9 2 17 16 24 New England 4 8 4 16 17 33 Cincinnati 3 11 2 11 14 33 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Los Angeles FC 11 1 4 37 39 13 LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 22 19 Seattle 7 4 5 26 26 21 Houston 7 3 3 24 21 14 FC Dallas 6 6 3 21 20 20 Minnesota United 6 6 3 21 23 24 Real Salt Lake 6 8 1 19 21 27 San Jose 5 6 3 18 21 25 Vancouver 4 6 6 18 17 20 Sporting Kansas City 3 5 6 15 24 25 Portland 4 7 2 14 19 26 Colorado 3 9 3 12 24 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 5

Montreal 2, Seattle 1

Thursday, June 6

New York City FC 5, Cincinnati 2

Friday, June 7

Sporting Kansas City at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 8

FC Dallas at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Colorado, 9 p.m.