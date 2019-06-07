In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, file photo, the large portrait of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong on Tiananmen Gate next to Tiananmen Square is seen t
In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, file photo, thousands of people attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the Chinese government's brutal military crac
In this Saturday, June 1, 2019, file photo, a Taiwanese man takes a selfie with an inflatable tank man at the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memori
In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, file photo, university students clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen c
In this Wednesday, June 5, 2019, file photo, a Filipino Muslim girl walks towards a prayer area for Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the holy fasti
In this Wednesday, June 5, 2019, file photo, Muslims hug and greet each other after offering Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Indi
In this Wednesday, June 5, 2019, file photo, a Muslim boy yawns beside his father offering Eid al-Fitr prayers during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, wh
In this Wednesday, June 5, 2019, file photo, a boy tries to climb on the back of his father while he offers Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid in
In this Wednesday, June 5, 2019, file photo, Indonesian Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayer that marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in
FILE - In this Monday, June 3, 2019, file photo, devotees smeared in turmeric join a procession during the celebration of the Bhandara Festival, or th
In this Wednesday, June 5, 2019, file photo, Korean War veteran Lee Hyo-sung wipes away his tears at the tomb of his fallen comrade who died during th
In this Saturday, June 1, 2019, file photo, participants prepare for a parade as a part of the Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Seoul, South Korea. Ten
In this Thursday, June 6, 2019, file photo, hundreds of legal professionals wear black to express their disappointment as they participate in a silent
In this Wednesday, June 5, 2019, file photo, a ragpicker searches for recyclable materials at a garbage dumping site on World Environment Day in Gauha
The 30th anniversary of China's crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square passed with an information lockdown and extra security in the Beijing landmark. Thousands of people attended a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong, the only region under Beijing's jurisdiction that holds significant public commemorations of the 1989 crackdown.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Muslims offered prayers on Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan.
Devotees smeared turmeric to celebrate the golden spice in worship of Lord Khandoba at the Bhandara Festival, or the Festival of Turmeric, in the Pune area of India.
South Koreans honored fallen soldiers during the country's Memorial Day.
