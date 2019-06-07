AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, June 7

thru 9, Paris — tennis, French Open.

Bristol, England — cricket, World Cup, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka.

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifiers: Georgia vs. Gibraltar, Czech Republic vs. Bulgaria, Lithuania vs. Luxembourg, Sweden vs. Malta, Faroe Islands vs. Spain, North Macedonia vs. Poland, Montenegro vs. Kosovo, Ukraine vs. Serbia, Denmark vs. Ireland, Norway vs. Romania, Latvia vs. Israel, Austria vs. Slovenia.

Paris — football, Women's World Cup, France vs. South Korea.

thru 9, Hamilton, Ontario — golf, US PGA Tour, Canadian Open.

thru 9, Galloway, New Jersey — golf, US LPGA Tour, ShopRite Classic.

thru 8, Cascais, Portugal — golf, European Tour, GolfSixes Cascais.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Bulls, Queensland vs. Blues.

SATURDAY, June 8

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, World Cup, England vs. Bangladesh.

Taunton, England — cricket, World Cup, Afghanistan vs. New Zealand.

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifiers: Croatia vs. Wales, Estonia vs. Northern Ireland, Moldova vs. Andorra, Finland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus vs. Germany, Scotland vs. Cyprus, Greece vs. Italy, Iceland vs. Albania, Azerbaijan vs. Hungary, Russia vs. San Marino, Armenia vs. Liechtenstein, Turkey vs. France, Belgium vs. Kazakhstan.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Germany vs. China, Spain vs. South Africa, Norway vs. Nigeria.

Fort Worth, Texas — auto racing, IndyCar, DXC Technology 600.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Melbourne, New South Wales vs. ACT, Lions vs. Hurricanes, Stormers vs. Sunwolves, Jaguares vs. Sharks.

Reno, Nevada — boxing, Oscar Valdez vs. Jason Sanchez for Valdez's WBO featherweight title.

SUNDAY, June 9

London — cricket, World Cup, India vs. Australia.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Australia vs. Italy, Brazil vs. Jamaica, England vs. Scotland.

Porto, Portugal — football, UEFA Nations League final.

Montreal — auto racing, F1, Canadian GP.

thru 16, France — cycling, UCI World Tour, Criterium du Dauphine.

Leeds, England — triathlon, world series.

MONDAY, June 10

Southampton, England — cricket, World Cup, South Africa vs. West Indies.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Argentina vs. Japan, Canada vs. Cameroon.

Europe — football, Euro 2020 qualifiers: Czech Republic vs. Montenegro, Bulgaria vs. Kosovo, Ukraine vs. Luxembourg, Serbia vs. Lithuania, Denmark vs. Georgia, Ireland vs. Gibraltar, Spain vs. Sweden, Malta vs. Romania, Faroe Islands vs. Norway, Poland vs. Israel, North Macedonia vs. Austria, Latvia vs. Slovenia.

thru 16, Stuttgart, Germany — tennis, ATP, Mercedes Cup.

thru 16, s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands — tennis, ATP-WTA, Libema Open.

thru 16, Nottingham, England — tennis, WTA, Nottingham Open.

TUESDAY, June 11

Bristol, England — cricket, World Cup, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka.

France — football, Women's World Cup: New Zealand vs. Netherlands, Chile vs. Sweden, United States vs. Thailand.

Europe — football Euro 2020 qualifiers: Germany vs. Estonia, Belarus vs. Northern Ireland, Azerbaijan vs. Slovakia, Hunagry vs. Wales, Andorra vs. France, Iceland vs. Turkey, Albania vs. Moldova, Kazakhstan vs. San Marino, Belgium vs. Scotland, Russia vs. Cyprus, Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece vs. Armenia, Liechtenstein vs. Finland.

WEDNESDAY, June 12

Taunton, England — cricket, World Cup, Australia vs. Pakistan.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Nigeria vs. South Korea, Germany vs. Spain, France vs. Norway.

THURSDAY, June 13

thru 16, Pebble Beach, California — golf, U.S. Open.

Nottingham, England — cricket, World Cup, India vs. New Zealand.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Australia vs. Brazil, South Africa vs. China.

thru 16, Grand Rapids, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic.

Oslo, Norway — athletics, Diamond League, Bislett Games.

FRIDAY,June 14-

Southampton, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. West Indies.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland, Jamaica vs. Italy, England vs, Argentina.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Brazil vs. Bolivia.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby, Highlanders vs. New South Wales, Melbourne vs. Chiefs, Jaguares vs. Sunwolves.

SATURDAY, June 15

London — cricket, World Cup, Sri Lanka vs. Australia.

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, World Cup, South Africa vs. Afghanistan.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Netherlands vs. Cameroon, Canada vs. New Zealand.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Venezuela vs. Peru, Argentina vs. Colombia, Bolivia vs. Peru.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Blues, ACT vs. Queensland, Stormers vs. Sharks, Bulls vs. Lions.

Riga, Latvia — boxing, Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki for Briedis' WBC and Glowacki's WBO cruiserweight title.

Leeds, England — boxing, Josh Warrington vs. Kid Galahad for Warrington's IBF featherweight title.

SUNDAY, June 16

Manchester, England — cricket, World Cup, India vs. Pakistan.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Sweden vs. Thailand, United States vs. Chile.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Paraguay vs. Qatar.

Rabat, Morocco — athletics, Diamond League, Mohammed VI Meeting.