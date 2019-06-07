NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday after the Cricket World Cup group game between Australia and West Indies at Trent Bridge:

AUSTRALIA

Aaron Finch c Hope b Thomas 6

David Warner c Hetmyer b Cottrell 3

Usman Khawaja c Hope b Russell 13

Steve Smith c Cottrell b Thomas 73

Glenn Maxwell c Hope b Cottrell 0

Marcus Stoinis c Pooran b Holder 19

Alex Carey c Hope b Russell 45

Nathan Coulter-Nile c Holder b Brathwaite 92

Pat Cummins c Cottrell b Brathwaite 2

Mitchell Starc c Holder Brathwaite 8

Adam Zampa not out 0

Extras: (1b,1lb,1nb,24w) 27

TOTAL: (all out) 288

Overs: 49

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-26, 3-36, 4-38, 5-79, 6-147, 7-249, 8-268, 9-284, 10-288.

Bowling: Oshane Thomas 10-0-63-2 (8w,1nb), Sheldon Cottrell 9-0-56-2 (3w), Andre Russell 8-0-41-2 (5w), Carlos Brathwaite 10-0-67-3 (2w), Jason Holder 7-2-28-1, Ashley Nurse 5-0-31-0 (2w)

WEST INDIES

Chris Gayle lbw b Starc 21

Evin Lewis c Smith b Cummins 1

Shai Hope c Khawaja b Cummins 68

Nicholas Pooran c Finch b Zampa 40

Shimron Hetmyer run out 21

Jason Holder c Zampa b Starc 51

Andre Russell c Maxwell b Starc 15

Carlos Brathwaite c Finch b Starc 16

Ashley Nurse not out 19

Sheldon Cottrell b Starc 1

Oshane Thomas not out 0

Extras: (9lb,11w) 20

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 273

Overs: 50

Fall of wicket: 1-7, 2-31, 3-99, 4-149, 5-190, 6-216, 7-252, 8-252, 9-256

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 10-0-46-5 (4w), Pat Cummins 10-3-41-2 (3w), Nathan Coulter-Nile 10-0-70-0, Glenn Maxwell 6-1-31-0, Adam Zampa 10-0-58-1, Marcus Stoinis 4-0-18-0

Toss: West Indies

Result: Australia wins by 15 runs

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Australia, and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka

Third umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand