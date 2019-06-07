Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;23;83%;78%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;43;30;Sunny and hot;43;30;ENE;14;28%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;33;19;A strong t-storm;35;20;NW;12;26%;40%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;E;14;63%;4%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;18;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;12;SSE;27;63%;66%;4

Anchorage, United States;Some sun;21;11;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;SE;8;65%;83%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;Partly sunny, warm;36;21;NE;11;21%;5%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with showers;12;9;A little p.m. rain;20;11;W;24;58%;87%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Sunshine and nice;26;18;ESE;10;61%;10%;4

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;SSW;9;48%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;14;9;A morning shower;14;12;SW;32;71%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;46;27;Mostly sunny and hot;44;29;N;23;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Spotty showers;32;23;S;7;75%;72%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;32;21;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;WSW;11;70%;81%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;36;25;Showers around;32;25;S;10;79%;87%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;21;16;A passing shower;24;15;E;18;74%;56%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;26;17;Inc. clouds;31;20;NNW;15;52%;63%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Partly sunny;29;18;S;6;59%;8%;10

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;33;13;Sunshine and cooler;25;16;ESE;8;56%;55%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;18;10;Mostly cloudy;17;9;SE;8;77%;56%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;12;High clouds;24;11;E;15;59%;1%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;24;17;Nice with some sun;26;14;E;12;70%;26%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;17;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;11;SSW;21;71%;63%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds limiting sun;26;16;Thunderstorms;28;17;SSW;9;75%;86%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;SSE;8;67%;25%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;20;13;Sunny;18;8;W;11;53%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;18;Partly sunny;30;18;NNW;8;38%;44%;4

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;26;19;A little a.m. rain;23;16;NNE;16;76%;59%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;36;21;N;15;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;4;Partly sunny;17;12;N;21;58%;68%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Windy with a t-storm;26;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;ESE;6;65%;80%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;38;29;Hazy and very warm;39;30;S;19;60%;22%;12

Chicago, United States;Cooler with clearing;18;13;Partly sunny;21;14;NE;17;70%;8%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;27;A couple of t-storms;30;27;SSW;16;80%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A heavy thunderstorm;25;12;Mostly sunny;18;11;E;12;72%;44%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;26;22;Sunny and nice;26;22;NNW;17;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;21;Partly sunny;30;21;N;13;62%;25%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;S;19;74%;63%;7

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;44;28;Hot with hazy sun;44;29;E;9;29%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Sun, some clouds;29;14;A t-storm in spots;29;13;SSW;12;38%;53%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;32;27;Thunderstorms;32;26;SE;16;80%;82%;3

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;33;21;Partly sunny;31;24;SE;10;65%;35%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-shower;15;5;A touch of rain;14;9;WNW;14;75%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;14;Sunshine and warmer;29;15;NNE;13;37%;11%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunlit and beautiful;24;15;Nice with sunshine;24;16;W;18;69%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;36;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SSE;14;71%;55%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;26;7;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;SE;9;35%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;7;66%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Showers and t-storms;24;15;E;14;71%;68%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Showers and t-storms;32;25;S;11;82%;77%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A shower;33;27;S;12;74%;81%;13

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;19;54%;55%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;41;27;Hazy and seasonable;38;26;SW;12;42%;8%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;38;26;Warm with hazy sun;39;23;N;11;21%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Nice with sunshine;27;20;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;ENE;10;55%;3%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NW;10;69%;76%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;43;32;Sunny and not as hot;38;30;NNW;14;43%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;22;5;Plenty of sun;21;5;W;10;25%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and nice;31;9;Mostly sunny;30;13;NNW;9;24%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;29;Hazy and very warm;37;28;WSW;17;50%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershowers;26;20;A stray t-shower;28;18;SSE;9;80%;58%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;29;Mostly sunny;41;30;SSW;17;29%;12%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;26;17;Thunderstorms;28;16;ESE;12;62%;74%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;More sun than clouds;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;ESE;21;63%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;31;19;Nice with some sun;32;18;WNW;9;61%;1%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;N;9;79%;55%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Cloudy;32;25;E;4;78%;56%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of sunshine;15;-3;Partly sunny;16;-3;NE;10;21%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;31;23;Heavy p.m. t-storms;27;24;SW;9;88%;86%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;16;Mostly sunny;19;16;S;9;77%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A touch of p.m. rain;20;13;Mostly sunny;21;12;N;14;50%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;18;11;Rain and a t-storm;16;11;WSW;23;75%;88%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;24;16;Turning sunny;24;16;S;10;65%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;20;SSE;10;69%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;26;12;Mostly sunny;23;11;E;10;35%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Showers around;30;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;28;SW;13;80%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, downpours;28;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;NE;6;79%;86%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;28;A p.m. t-storm;35;28;E;13;52%;74%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Turning sunny;17;9;NNE;6;68%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;25;15;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;E;10;63%;84%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;S;14;69%;79%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;28;15;Thunderstorms;27;16;SE;13;57%;75%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;Some sun, pleasant;30;26;SSW;22;73%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;20;13;Decreasing clouds;16;8;W;14;57%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;Mostly sunny;24;12;NW;4;46%;25%;9

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Sunny and very warm;31;18;SSW;8;30%;2%;7

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;30;Hazy sun;34;29;SW;16;67%;30%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;23;15;Mostly cloudy;23;14;ENE;10;70%;76%;10

New York, United States;Humid with some sun;29;19;Mostly sunny;25;18;ESE;10;54%;4%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;32;17;Sunny and nice;32;17;NW;10;34%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A strong t-storm;26;14;Partly sunny;20;14;S;22;64%;57%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;30;20;A touch of rain;25;20;WSW;16;87%;84%;5

Oslo, Norway;Thunderstorms;26;15;A shower or t-storm;18;8;SSE;9;81%;58%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer with some sun;23;9;Nice with sunshine;25;10;N;13;51%;1%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;30;27;Sunny and pleasant;30;26;E;11;74%;14%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;Showers and t-storms;28;25;SSE;14;84%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;32;24;Showers around;31;24;E;11;78%;89%;6

Paris, France;Thundershowers;20;13;Becoming very windy;18;11;SW;34;69%;64%;3

Perth, Australia;A touch of p.m. rain;23;10;Morning showers;18;12;WNW;20;75%;89%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;12;75%;67%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;SE;23;76%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;8;57%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;25;13;Sunshine and nice;25;15;SE;9;54%;9%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;30;18;Morning rain;26;14;NW;14;68%;86%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;19;10;Afternoon showers;20;9;SE;12;65%;100%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;22;11;Mostly sunny;23;11;N;18;62%;4%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;Sunshine and nice;30;24;SE;14;59%;64%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine;13;4;Mostly sunny;13;5;NNE;18;42%;0%;5

Riga, Latvia;A heavy thunderstorm;29;18;Thunderstorms;29;20;ESE;13;63%;74%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Sunny and beautiful;27;18;N;6;61%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;27;Sunny and very warm;43;28;SE;11;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;25;14;Lots of sun, nice;29;18;SE;12;57%;8%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Mostly sunny, warm;29;18;S;9;57%;9%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;11;Mostly sunny;20;13;NW;22;52%;4%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Variable cloudiness;28;17;Showers and t-storms;26;18;SSW;6;78%;89%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SE;11;72%;65%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;WSW;6;98%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Windy this afternoon;29;14;Partly sunny;28;14;NE;13;27%;15%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cooler;15;1;Mostly sunny;17;3;ENE;4;37%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WNW;9;74%;68%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;P.M. rain, cooler;18;9;Mostly sunny;19;7;NNW;13;59%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;16;10;Spotty showers;14;10;SSW;10;74%;81%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A touch of p.m. rain;27;17;A little a.m. rain;22;14;N;13;78%;71%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;31;22;Partly sunny, warm;29;20;ESE;15;53%;7%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;32;28;S;11;80%;82%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;24;13;A shower or t-storm;27;14;SSW;10;61%;58%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A shower or two;29;25;ESE;16;73%;74%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and very warm;28;15;A shower or t-storm;25;13;SSE;13;63%;66%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;20;12;A shower or two;18;12;SW;17;77%;62%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Humid with some sun;32;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SSE;11;65%;54%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;SE;13;63%;67%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;33;18;NE;12;32%;5%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and clouds, warm;31;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;19;NNW;10;46%;44%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;Mostly sunny;36;25;ESE;14;14%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Plenty of sunshine;29;22;NNW;17;50%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny;32;18;E;6;46%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;29;19;Rain, not as warm;24;19;NNE;12;80%;95%;4

Toronto, Canada;Warmer;22;12;Plenty of sun;20;12;N;9;64%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;23;ESE;12;29%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Clearing;29;19;Sunshine;36;21;SSE;18;33%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;19;-1;Plenty of sunshine;20;2;N;18;35%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;A shower in the a.m.;16;10;ESE;8;62%;67%;5

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;24;17;Mostly sunny;26;16;ESE;11;63%;26%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;NE;6;68%;81%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;28;17;Thunderstorms;27;16;SE;12;68%;75%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with some sun;28;16;Thunderstorms;28;17;S;10;67%;69%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;14;8;Windy with a shower;13;9;NNW;42;65%;59%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;31;25;A thunderstorm;33;26;SW;10;72%;74%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;High clouds and warm;30;16;NE;5;35%;31%;7

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather