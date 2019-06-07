PLAYOFFS / Through Thursday, June 6, 2019
By Associated Press
2019/06/07 11:29
|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|22
|8
|13
|21
|Logan Couture, SJ
|20
|14
|6
|20
|Ryan O'Reilly, STL
|24
|6
|14
|20
|Jaden Schwartz, STL
|24
|12
|6
|18
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|22
|9
|8
|17
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|22
|8
|9
|17
|Torey Krug, BOS
|22
|2
|15
|17
|Vladimir Tarasenko, STL
|24
|11
|5
|16
|Charlie Coyle, BOS
|22
|9
|7
|16
|Brent Burns, SJ
|20
|5
|11
|16
|Alex Pietrangelo, STL
|24
|2
|14
|16
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|19
|2
|14
|16
|Tomas Hertl, SJ
|19
|10
|5
|15
|Timo Meier, SJ
|20
|5
|10
|15
|3 tied with 14 pts.