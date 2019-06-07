  1. Home
  2. World

PLAYOFFS / Through Thursday, June 6, 2019

By  Associated Press
2019/06/07 11:29
GP G A PTS
Brad Marchand, BOS 22 8 13 21
Logan Couture, SJ 20 14 6 20
Ryan O'Reilly, STL 24 6 14 20
Jaden Schwartz, STL 24 12 6 18
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 22 9 8 17
David Pastrnak, BOS 22 8 9 17
Torey Krug, BOS 22 2 15 17
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 24 11 5 16
Charlie Coyle, BOS 22 9 7 16
Brent Burns, SJ 20 5 11 16
Alex Pietrangelo, STL 24 2 14 16
Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16
Tomas Hertl, SJ 19 10 5 15
Timo Meier, SJ 20 5 10 15
3 tied with 14 pts.