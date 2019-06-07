  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/07 09:04
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 1 .750
Indiana 2 1 .667 ½
Washington 2 1 .667 ½
Chicago 1 2 .333
Atlanta 1 3 .250 2
New York 0 3 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 1 .750
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 ½
Seattle 3 2 .600 ½
Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1
Phoenix 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 0 2 .000 2

___

Wednesday's Games

Washington 103, Chicago 85

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 92, Atlanta 69

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.<