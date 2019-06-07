LONDON (AP) — England will play New Zealand in two tests and five Twenty20 matches as part of a six-week cricket tour beginning in late October.

The ECB said Friday that the tests will both be played on New Zealand's North Island at Mt. Maunganui beginning Nov. 21 and at Hamilton from Nov. 29.

The T20s will precede the tests and be played over 10 days in Christchurch (Nov. 1), Wellington (Nov. 3), Nelson (Nov. 5), Napier (Nov. 8) and Auckland (Nov. 10).

England will also play two T20 warm-up matches in Lincoln and two warm-up matches ahead of the tests, a two-day game in Whangarei from Nov. 12 and a three-day match at the same venue starting Nov. 15.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports