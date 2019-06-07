  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/07 13:52
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Meadows TB 44 169 29 59 .349
Polanco Min 58 232 40 78 .336
Brantley Hou 61 237 30 78 .329
LeMahieu NYY 56 223 39 72 .323
TAnderson ChW 54 205 32 66 .322
Devers Bos 61 237 47 75 .316
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
La Stella LAA 58 201 36 63 .313
Fletcher LAA 61 218 32 68 .312
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Encarnacion, Seattle, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Abreu, Chicago, 16; Soler, Kansas City, 16.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; DoSantana, Seattle, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Encarnacion, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 42; 3 tied at 41.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Walden, Boston, 6-0.