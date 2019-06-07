|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Meadows TB
|44
|169
|29
|59
|.349
|Polanco Min
|57
|227
|39
|77
|.339
|Brantley Hou
|60
|232
|30
|77
|.332
|TAnderson ChW
|54
|205
|32
|66
|.322
|Devers Bos
|60
|234
|46
|74
|.316
|LeMahieu NYY
|55
|219
|38
|69
|.315
|Dozier KC
|52
|185
|27
|58
|.314
|Fletcher LAA
|60
|214
|32
|67
|.313
|La Stella LAA
|57
|196
|35
|61
|.311
|Reddick Hou
|55
|204
|27
|63
|.309
|Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Encarnacion, Seattle, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Abreu, Chicago, 16; 6 tied at 15.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; DoSantana, Seattle, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Bregman, Houston, 43; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Encarnacion, Seattle, 41; Smith Jr., Baltimore, 41; 2 tied at 40.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Walden, Boston, 6-0.