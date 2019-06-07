  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/07 04:33
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Meadows TB 44 169 29 59 .349
Polanco Min 57 227 39 77 .339
Brantley Hou 60 232 30 77 .332
TAnderson ChW 54 205 32 66 .322
Devers Bos 60 234 46 74 .316
LeMahieu NYY 55 219 38 69 .315
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Fletcher LAA 60 214 32 67 .313
La Stella LAA 57 196 35 61 .311
Reddick Hou 55 204 27 63 .309
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Encarnacion, Seattle, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Abreu, Chicago, 16; 6 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 52; Rosario, Minnesota, 50; DoSantana, Seattle, 44; Springer, Houston, 43; Bregman, Houston, 43; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Encarnacion, Seattle, 41; Smith Jr., Baltimore, 41; 2 tied at 40.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Walden, Boston, 6-0.