TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Hsiung Feng III missile only needs 71 seconds to destroy a target at a distance of 47 kilometers, Taiwan’s military news agency said Friday (June 7).

The result was achieved during a live-fire drill last July 16 off the coast of the Jiupeng base in Pingtung County, the Central News Agency reported.

The Navy sent its Tian Dan Cheng Kung-class guided-missile frigate to the area in June 2018 to prepare for the exercise. At 7:10 a.m., the ship fired off the missile, and at 7:11:11, the target was reported destroyed.

Since the Tuo Chiang corvette featured a star on its hull with the same date, it meant that ship had also successfully conducted a similar missile firing on the same date, the CNA report said.

Officers expressed satisfaction about the success of the tests because they had been conducted amid rough seas with high waves.

The Hsiung Feng III has a maximum range of 1,500 kilometers and was developed by Taiwan’s National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology.

