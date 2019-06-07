TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After nearly a month of voting, members of the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union have approved a strike at EVA Air, though no date has been immediately set.

The airline staff have demanded a management response to complaints about overtime, long working hours and pay, but two rounds of negotiations last month failed to provide the required results, according to the union.

Voting took place from May 13 until June 6, with the counting of the ballots starting Friday (June 7) morning, the Central News Agency reported.

The legal minimum to allow a strike is that at least 50 percent of all union members, or 2,967, including those not working at EVA Air, vote in favor. In addition to that, the union also added another threshold, requiring that at least 80 percent of its EVA members, or 2,621, approve industrial action.

In the end, the results announced Friday showed that 4,038 union members, including 2,949 EVA Air flight attendants and 1,089 from other airlines, had voted in favor of a strike, the union said.

Two rounds of talks between EVA Air management and the union last month failed to reach a consensus about the issues, but no strike date was immediately announced Friday.

Strikes, especially in the transportation sector, are extremely rare in Taiwan. Last February, pilots at the country’s largest carrier, China Airlines, held a week-long strike.

