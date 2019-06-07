French prime minister calls for global peace

OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — Concluding D-Day celebrations at Juno beach, with birds singing in the background, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has made a plea for global peace and understanding.

Philippe attended the ceremony alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, among other dignitaries from other countries.

They paid a last tribute to D-Day victims and veterans, laying wreaths of flowers on the sand where German machine guns, artillery and mortar shells greeted the Allied soldiers on June, 6, 1944.

"It's up to all of us to recount the dread and the tears, but also and above all, to take action and affirm our desire to live in peace, to live in the concord of nations, to live free," Philippe said.

After reading out the name of Allied countries, the French prime minister had some brotherly words for former enemy Germany.

"We will not forget the young German men who fell on the beaches," Philippe said. "In 1944, they were enemy soldiers. Today, they too have found a final resting place here. Their children, their grandchildren, are not just our allies. They are our friends too."