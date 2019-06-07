TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Referencing the 1978 movie “The Deer Hunter,” Chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation You Ying-lung (游盈隆) said on his Facebook page the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential primary, scheduled to take place from Monday (June 10) through Friday (June 14), is like “Russian roulette.”

You wrote: “The presidential primary has become a horrific game of Russian roulette that makes the poll results highly uncertain.”

The primary is the first in the world to include cellphone users’ votes. You believes, however, that it is a campaign trick orchestrated by the incumbent Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to secure a primary win.

You said landline polling is more stable, cheaper and more accountable than cellphone polling.

You called out media outlets for claiming to poll both cellphone and landline users at a 50/50 rate, but in reality using mostly landline numbers. He added it was too expensive to conduct cellphone polling because of the higher rates.

You strongly supports Tsai’s challenger, William Lai (賴清德), and appears to believe the uncertainty of the poll threatens the DPP’s survival.