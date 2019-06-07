TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A total of 25 polling algorithms were selected for the presidential primary survey slated for next week, witnessed and agreed to by representatives from the camps of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and former Premier William Lai (賴清德) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), on Thursday (June 6).

According to DPP Secretary-General Luo Wen-jia (羅文嘉), the process for drawing the algorithms was filmed and the software duly examined by both sides. Luo ruled out any possibility of rigging, reported UDN.

In response to speculation about the sampling methods favoring one side or another, Luo noted the algorithms and source codes have been tested by experts to ensure no foul play is involved. The DPP will also inspect how the commissioned polling companies carry out their landline and cellphone surveys and compare the collected samples with detailed call records.

Observers from both presidential hopeful camps will be present and able to inspect polling procedures. Should they spot any irregularities or tampering to do with the phone call conversations, they may request a replay of the call recording and decide if the interviewers should be removed from their posts, Luo said.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the DPP ruled by consensus on May 29 that landline and cellphone samples will each account for a 50-percent share in the primary poll. This followed a bitter dispute about whether cellphone users should be included in the survey to decide the candidate for the 2020 presidential election.