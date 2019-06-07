Hot weather is expected to dominate much of Taiwan Thursday, with five municipalities forecast to experience temperatures of over 36 degrees Celsius, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



Due to a weakening Pacific high pressure system, cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for most parts of the island Thursday, with a high chance of occasional afternoon thunderstorms in mountainous areas, the CWB said.



Daytime highs are likely to hit 32-35 degrees for most areas of Taiwan, the CWB said, issuing a yellow alert heat warning, which signifies temperatures of more than 36 degrees in a single day, for Taipei, New Taipei, Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as Pingtung County.



Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that with a weather front moving north, the weather around Taiwan will be hot Thursday and Friday, with many parts exposed to dangerously high levels of ultraviolet radiation.



Due to the high temperatures, people are advised to take precautions if they have to go outdoors and remain hydrated to avoid heatstroke, Wu added.



He said that afternoon showers or thundershowers are likely in most mountainous areas and some lower-lying areas Thursday, while strengthening southwesterly winds are likely to bring sporadic showers to coastal areas of southwestern Taiwan Friday morning.



Under the influence of a stationary front in the waters off northern Taiwan from Saturday to Monday, there are high chances of occasional showers or thunderstorms during that period, the CWB said.