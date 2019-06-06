TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A delegation from the Republic of Kiribati visited the I-Mei Foods factory on Thursday (June 6) in Taoyuan City to deepen relationships and create mutually beneficial opportunities between Kiribati and Taiwan.

The Minister of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives of the Republic of Kiribati, Atarake Nataara, along with his wife Karite Nataara, Secretary of the Ministry Toani Takirua, Senior Investment Promotion Officer Tekiataake Ruka, H.E. Ambassador Tessie Eria Lambourne, and Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Kiribati Kimber Wu were accompanied by the manager of I-Mei Multimedia e-Content Production and Marketing Co. Ltd, Jack Cheng (程豫台).

Minister Nataara told Taiwan News the main purpose of the factory visit was to foster bilateral trade opportunities. The delegation brought coconut syrup, a fragrant Kiribati specialty that shines with a dark brown color. The gourmet syrup has not yet been mass produced as it requires complex processing and a constant temperature.

Cheng said the taste of the syrup was rich and flavorful. The production process naturally accords with the I-Mei motto: “Food Safety First.”

The Kiribati delegation checked out the long-established Taiwan food provider's state-of-the-art laboratories, including the food safety lab, radiation testing lab, and dioxin and POP testing lab. It also toured I-Mei's bread factory, which supplies hamburger buns and bread to McDonald's restaurants across the country.