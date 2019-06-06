  1. Home
Taiwan supermodel Lin Chiling marries Japanese pop band Exile member Akira

The new couple announced their marriage on social media

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/06 20:37
Lin Chiling with Akira on the latter's Facebook page Thursday June 6. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chiling (林志玲) and Japanese pop band Exile member Akira announced on social media they had gotten married Thursday (June 6).

The announcement surprised the Taiwanese entertainment world, as Lin, 44, had long been romantically linked by the media with a variety of popular stars and businessmen.

She is one of the island’s most high-profile women, and apart from working as a model for international brands such as Longines watches, she has also presented major awards shows, sang, and acted in movies.

Last year, she was the only celebrity to be featured on Forbes’ “Asian Heroes of Philanthropy” list.

On his Facebook page, Akira, 37, said he met Lin when they acted in a stage show eight years ago. Since then, they had remained friends, but they started a relationship late last year, the singer said. Akira, whose real name is Ryohei Kurosawa, is a singer, actor and dancer.

Lin said she would continue to work after her wedding and hoped “a new life will enter this family.”
