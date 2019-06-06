Europe marks 75th anniversary of D-Day

French President Emmanuel Macron and outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May unveiled a World War II memorial on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.

The leaders laid wreaths at the base of a statue of three British soldiers during a somber ceremony at Gold Beach in Ser-sur-Mer, one of the landing sites for the largest seaborne invasion in history.

May and Macron spoke to a small audience of aging veterans, whom they thanked for their service.

May recalled the bravery and humility of the young men who stormed the French coast to help free the nation of Nazi Germany's brutal occupation.

Macron spoke of the enduring links between France and the UK, saying the statue was a "powerful symbol of unity."

"Nothing will ever wipe out these links and these shared values," he added.

Relations between mainland Europe and the UK are under particular tension after two years of failed Brexit negotiations.

Macron referenced this as he called for their bond to continue. "Whatever it takes, we will always stand together because this is our common destiny," he said in English.

Transatlantic drift

At least equally strained are the transatlantic relations between Europe and the United States, which will be under focus during a meeting between Macron and US President Donald Trump.

On June 6, 1944, 24,000 allied troops parachuted behind enemy lines in France, proceeding about 160,000 troops storming Normandy's beaches. Tens of thousands of people died on the beaches, but the operation was successful, marking the beginning of the end for the Third Reich.

One notable omission from Thursday's ceremonies was Russia. About 27 million Soviet soldiers and civilians died during the war, and the country played a major role in the defeat of the Nazis. Soviet troops did not partake in D-Day hostilities (aside from forced conscripts in Germany's Ostlegionen), but Russians have been invited to previous memorials.

