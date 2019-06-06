  1. Home
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

Magnitude 4.5 temblor rattles Hualien, Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/06 09:23
(CWB map of today's quake)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 3:27 a.m. this morning (June 6), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 18.1 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 22.6 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 4 in Hualien County, a 3 in Nantou County, and a 2 in Yilan County. An intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taitung County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Changhua County, and Hsinchu County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.


CWB map of today's quake.

earthquake
quake
tremor
temblor

