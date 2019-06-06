Denmark's Social Democrats won the largest share of the vote in the country's parliamentary election on Wednesday, according to exit polls and early counting.
The center-left party led by Mette Frederiksen appeared to have gained enough support to oust Prime
Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen of the Liberal Party thanks to its adoption of a tougher stance on immigration.
Main election results:
- The Social Democrats won 26.2%. It and other left-wing parties that form the "red bloc" in the Danish parliament are set to win a total of 90 out of 179 seats.
- The center-right Liberal Party garnered 23.4%. It's center-right bloc, which is currently in power, is set to get only 75 parliamentary seats.
- The right-wing Danish People's Party won 8.8%.
- Two far-right parties — the New Right and Hard Line — were near the 2% threshold to enter parliament.
Far-right leader concedes defeat
Danish People Party leader Thulesen Dahl told supporters: "I will not abandon the ship in stormy weather, I will take responsibility for bringing the party back."
Not just immigration:The Social Democrats also campaigned on bolstering efforts to fight climate change and increasing spending on welfare programs and healthcare after years of budget cuts under Prime Minister Rasmussen.
Far-right in flux:In the last general election in 2015, the far-right Danish People's Party won 21.1% — the second-largest share of the vote. Since then, it has bled support to other parties closer to the center that adopted its hard-line immigration policies.
What happens next?Social Democrat leader Frederiksen, 41, vowed to form a minority government if the party won the most votes. Such governments are common in Denmark, where ruling parties often seek support from different parties to pass laws on a case-by-case basis.
cw,amp/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)
