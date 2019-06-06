Denmark's Social Democrats won the largest share of the vote in the country's parliamentary election on Wednesday, according to exit polls and early counting.

The center-left party led by Mette Frederiksen appeared to have gained enough support to oust Prime

Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen of the Liberal Party thanks to its adoption of a tougher stance on immigration.

Main election results:

The Social Democrats won 26.2%. It and other left-wing parties that form the "red bloc" in the Danish parliament are set to win a total of 90 out of 179 seats.

The center-right Liberal Party garnered 23.4%. It's center-right bloc, which is currently in power, is set to get only 75 parliamentary seats.

The right-wing Danish People's Party won 8.8%.

Two far-right parties — the New Right and Hard Line — were near the 2% threshold to enter parliament.

Far-right leader concedes defeat

Danish People Party leader Thulesen Dahl told supporters: "I will not abandon the ship in stormy weather, I will take responsibility for bringing the party back."

Not just immigration:

Far-right in flux:

What happens next?

The Social Democrats also campaigned on bolstering efforts to fight climate change and increasing spending on welfare programs and healthcare after years of budget cuts under Prime Minister Rasmussen.In the last general election in 2015, the far-right Danish People's Party won 21.1% — the second-largest share of the vote. Since then, it has bled support to other parties closer to the center that adopted its hard-line immigration policies.Social Democrat leader Frederiksen, 41, vowed to form a minority government if the party won the most votes. Such governments are common in Denmark, where ruling parties often seek support from different parties to pass laws on a case-by-case basis.

cw,amp/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

