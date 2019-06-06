New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|101.75
|Down 6.45
|Jul
|105.35
|105.60
|97.90
|99.10
|Down 6.55
|Sep
|105.40
|Down 6.35
|Sep
|107.90
|108.05
|100.55
|101.75
|Down 6.45
|Dec
|111.55
|111.55
|104.15
|105.40
|Down 6.35
|Mar
|114.90
|114.95
|107.70
|108.95
|Down 6.25
|May
|116.70
|116.75
|109.90
|110.95
|Down 6.15
|Jul
|118.00
|118.10
|112.10
|112.65
|Down 6.10
|Sep
|119.55
|119.70
|113.30
|114.35
|Down 6.05
|Dec
|122.00
|122.25
|115.95
|117.00
|Down 5.95
|Mar
|124.45
|124.75
|119.20
|119.65
|Down 5.80
|May
|125.95
|126.30
|120.85
|121.25
|Down 5.70
|Jul
|127.40
|127.85
|122.75
|122.75
|Down 5.65
|Sep
|128.70
|129.30
|124.10
|124.10
|Down 5.65
|Dec
|130.70
|130.80
|126.15
|126.15
|Down 5.65
|Mar
|128.20
|Down 5.65
|May
|129.50
|Down 5.65