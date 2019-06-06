  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/06 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 101.75 Down 6.45
Jul 105.35 105.60 97.90 99.10 Down 6.55
Sep 105.40 Down 6.35
Sep 107.90 108.05 100.55 101.75 Down 6.45
Dec 111.55 111.55 104.15 105.40 Down 6.35
Mar 114.90 114.95 107.70 108.95 Down 6.25
May 116.70 116.75 109.90 110.95 Down 6.15
Jul 118.00 118.10 112.10 112.65 Down 6.10
Sep 119.55 119.70 113.30 114.35 Down 6.05
Dec 122.00 122.25 115.95 117.00 Down 5.95
Mar 124.45 124.75 119.20 119.65 Down 5.80
May 125.95 126.30 120.85 121.25 Down 5.70
Jul 127.40 127.85 122.75 122.75 Down 5.65
Sep 128.70 129.30 124.10 124.10 Down 5.65
Dec 130.70 130.80 126.15 126.15 Down 5.65
Mar 128.20 Down 5.65
May 129.50 Down 5.65